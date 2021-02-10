https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/nba-owner-mark-cuban-quit-playing-national-anthem-home-games/

Mark Cuban is the first pro sports team owner to strike the US National Anthem from the pre-game lineup.

Because why honor a country that gave you everything?

Cuban is the face of America’s erosion.

The Mavericks do not plan to resume the tradition next year.

