Mark Cuban is the first pro sports team owner to strike the US National Anthem from the pre-game lineup.

Because why honor a country that gave you everything?

Cuban is the face of America’s erosion.

The Mavericks do not plan to resume the tradition next year.

The Mavericks have stopped playing the national anthem before home games at the direction of owner Mark Cuban, he confirmed to ESPN. The Mavs do not plan to resume the tradition to play the national anthem before games in the future. https://t.co/nFEI5g2AsU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2021

