Social commentator Damian Mason just released this video he shot at the airport where he was given further instruction by the powers that be as to how he can color inside the lines and make sure he’s obeying the rules. No more gators, unless you have a mask on over it! This isn’t going away folks, as Damian says…

This will never go away. That’s what “this is the new normal” really means. Mask mandates, greater government intrusion into your life, businesses being destroyed by those with the power to sway government regulation, and fear being used to attain power while keeping the peasants fearful and controlled. These “temporary measures” will be here forever or as long as you allow it.

