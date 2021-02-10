https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/538364-the-mandalorian-star-booted-from-film-studio-after-social-media

The studio behind “The Mandalorian” says it’s severed ties with star Gina Carano, following a series of “abhorrent” social media posts from the actress.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” the production company said in a Wednesday night statement to ITK.

“Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

In an Instagram story post a day earlier, Carano, who played Cara Dune on the Disney Plus “Star Wars” spin-off, reportedly compared the current political climate to Nazi Germany.

Sharing a post from another account, Carano wrote, “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children.”

“Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,” the 38-year-old former mixed martial artist said.

Another since-deleted post appeared to question the use of face masks during the coronavirus pandemic, showing a photo of someone wearing multiple coverings all over their head with the caption, “Meanwhile in California…”

Many social media users condemned those and other posts, calling for the actress’s firing before Lucasfilm’s announcement that it had parted ways with Carano.

the transphobia, the racism, being anti-masks in the middle of a global pandemic, the anti-semitism. gina carano is sick and she should be fired. #FireGinaCarano pic.twitter.com/oxkBWFaU3n — lena ♡︎ ezra bridger’s bestie (@MANDOSABERS) February 10, 2021

I love #Mandalorian I really do but she has to bed fired. “Oh but she’s apologised” – that means nothing! She is a hateful transphobic, racist, anti – semitic person! She is spreading harmful and vile messages- @Disney #FireGinaCarano Now! https://t.co/LuNE6nx97n — The Chronic Campaigner (@soph_campaigner) February 10, 2021

#FireGinaCarano for her unabashed anti-semitism, transphobia, open support of sedition and insurrection, and COVID denial @disney @starwars — Ian Wilmoth (@CydonPrax) February 10, 2021

While the most controversial posts were no longer up on Carano’s Instagram story on Wednesday, another quote was among those that weren’t deleted: “Expecting everyone you encounter to agree with every belief or view you hold is f–king wild.”

