https://www.theblaze.com/shows/levintv/trump-second-impeachment-unconstitutional

From the nearly two-year, 32-million-dollar Trump-Russia probe to the Trump-Ukraine impeachment sham to the current impeachment charade, the “rabid, Trump-hating Democrats” have been using tax payer’s dollars to cripple the Trump presidency with subpoenas, document requests, witness hearings, criminal investigations, and private allegations, since day one — and time after time, they’ve come up with nothing, BlazeTV’s Mark Levin said on “LevinTV” Tuesday.

Levin noted that Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), who claimed during the first impeachment hearings to have seen “overwhelming evidence” of the then-president’s alleged impeachable conduct, is now acting as witness, juror, and judge in the current Senate impeachment trial, due to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts’ decision not to preside over the first trial of a former president in U.S. history.

“This man is going to sit as the presiding officer, in lieu of the chief justice of the United States, overseeing the second impeachment of an innocent man,” Levin said of Leahy. “The second unconstitutional impeachment of an innocent man,” he added.

Watch the video clip below to hear more from Mark Levin:

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of “the Great One” — Mark Levin as you’ve never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

