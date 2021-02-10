https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/tcf-video-got-gateway-pundit-banned-twitter-tgps-jim-hoft-joins-jack-posobiec-oan-discuss-explosive-report-video/

Last Friday, the Gateway Pundit published footage of vehicles delivering over 50 boxes of fraudulent ballots for Joe Biden at 3 am in Wayne County, Michigan on Election Night, prompting Big Tech to retaliate against the publication with a permanent suspension from the platform.

On Monday, the Gateway Pundit founder and editor-in-chief Jim Hoft joined Jack Posobiec on OAN. Hoft detailed the great lengths it took to secure the evidence of voter fraud amid the unprecedented censorship of conservatives.

“It took us 2 months to get this security camera video from election night. If you go back and look at Gateway Pundit on November 4, the morning after the election, we were the first ones to put up a report that a van, a mysterious van, showed up late at night and unpacked ballots in the TCF Center,” Hoft explained.

On Saturday Twitter indefinitely suspended the Gateway Pundit account. This was after the explosive video release on Friday and a promise to release more video from the TCF Center later in the week.

On Monday Jim Hoft discussed the video evidence with Jack Posobiec that Twitter does not want you to see.

