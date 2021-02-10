https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/hate-country-white-house-says-mavericks-national-anthem-ban-recognizes-us-failings/

They hate America — But demand to be in charge.

They’ll cheat and steal to get their way – And then demand you respect them.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday that Joe Biden agrees that Americans “haven’t lived up to our highest ideals.”

The New York Post reported:

The Biden administration on Tuesday appeared to support the Dallas Mavericks’ decision to nix the national anthem at games — telling reporters that national pride includes knowing that Americans “haven’t lived up to our highest ideals.” At a White House press conference, spokeswoman Jen Psaki was asked what President Biden thought of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s decision to no longer play “The Star-Spangled Banner” following an athlete-led kneeling protest over systemic racism. “Well, I haven’t spoken with the president about the decision by Mark Cuban or the Dallas Mavericks,” Psaki said, “but I know he’s incredibly proud to be an American, and has great respect for the anthem, and all that represents, especially for our men and women serving in uniform around the world.”

