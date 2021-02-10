https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/10/theyre-officially-worried-recall-effort-prompts-wh-to-rush-to-defense-of-calif-gov-gavin-newsom/
In California, the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is getting very close to the point of forcing a vote:
NEW: The petition to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom currently has 1.4 million signatures of the 1.5 million needed by March 17 to force a recall election.
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 9, 2021
The heat is being felt all the way to the White House, which felt the need to make sure everybody knows President Biden supports Newsom:
In addition to sharing a commitment to a range of issues with @GavinNewsom from addressing the climate crisis to getting the pandemic under control, @POTUS clearly opposes any effort to recall @GavinNewsom
— Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 9, 2021
Why not just let the people of California handle things?
Democracy is awesomesauce unless you wanna use it in a way they don’t like https://t.co/Aex2OD2i0k
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 10, 2021
Yep, they love “democracy” until they don’t!
They’re officially worried enough to use taxpayer funded resources. 👇#RecallGavinNewsom https://t.co/j8wnP7dgXM
— JohnHCox (@TheRealJohnHCox) February 10, 2021
Summary: He’s helping to protect the cathedral. You commoners aren’t good enough to elect your leaders. https://t.co/AZJF0Mag9y
— MartyrMod (@MartyrMod) February 10, 2021
White House spokesperson advocating for a political candidate on an official US government account. https://t.co/SupaofqAfl
— Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) February 10, 2021
They’re nervous https://t.co/YAKF1IyJip
— Peggy (@Peggy77138225) February 9, 2021
The Ruling Class really hates you https://t.co/W1qcSj2lUF
— Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) February 10, 2021
Ahhh…someone is worried👇 https://t.co/eOwBEjKFMO
— ⚔️Rich ⚔️ (@asc96b) February 10, 2021
By the time you “circle back,” Newsom will be gone.@PressSec
— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 9, 2021
Sign the petition, get him out of there and free California. https://t.co/6AjOPgp3Wi
— Crash- Constitutional Peasant (@CrashPatriot) February 9, 2021
What would the headline be if this were the Trump administration weighing in on an effort to recall a Republican governor?
“The President opposes the democratic process and the rights of voters to remove ineffective governance.”
— Razor (@hale_razor) February 10, 2021
Bingo.