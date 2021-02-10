https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/10/theyre-officially-worried-recall-effort-prompts-wh-to-rush-to-defense-of-calif-gov-gavin-newsom/

In California, the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is getting very close to the point of forcing a vote:

The heat is being felt all the way to the White House, which felt the need to make sure everybody knows President Biden supports Newsom:

Why not just let the people of California handle things?

Yep, they love “democracy” until they don’t!

What would the headline be if this were the Trump administration weighing in on an effort to recall a Republican governor?

Bingo.

