If the Democrats actually had a case, they wouldn’t have to make up stories, take clips out of context or even edit videos together to make it seem like President Trump said something he never said. Think about this… why must these House Impeachment Managers take statements out of context, manipulate footage and flat out lie if Trump actually incited a violent insurrection? The fact that all they have are lies should be encouraging to Conservatives, as this just confirms that we have the truth on our side and the Democrats literally have no legitimate claims.

During today’s Impeachment Trial, we’ve seen the managers splice together statements by President Trump into one video to make it seem like he called for physical violence, all while ignoring the fact that he was calling for his supporters to peacefully protest. We’ve seen them take tweets out of context and project into them calls for violence. We’ve also seen these Managers push the debunked claim that Trump supporters had attempted to run a Biden bus off the road during campaign season, despite the fact that this is not only patently false, but it was actually a Biden supporter who tried to run the Trump truck off the road! And finally, we are also seeing all violence that occurred after the Million MAGA March being blamed on Trump supporters and Proud Boys, completely ignoring that it was BLM and Antifa that was initiating these violent outbursts.

The dishonesty from these elected officials is out in the open for all to see. Unfortunately, millions of America will take what they are claiming at face value because they trust the Democrats and the Mainstream Media, which will not fact-check these outlandish claims. So what do we do about it? We must publicly counter these claims at every opportunity. Point people to the truth. Help our friends and family to understand that they are being lied to. Remember, we have the truth on our side. Now it’s just a matter of getting it in the hands of Americans everywhere.

