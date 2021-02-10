https://www.dailywire.com/news/this-is-embarrassing-march-for-our-lives-co-founder-shreds-david-hogg-for-pillow-grift-company

A co-founder of March For Our Lives slammed activist David Hogg on Tuesday for starting a pillow company, saying that Hogg’s anti-gun activism has evolved into a “pillow grift.”

Cameron Kasky made the remarks on Twitter without directly using Hogg’s name but it was clear who he was talking about. Kasky’s tweet came as Hogg’s new pillow company trended at the top of Twitter late on Tuesday after he tweeted about the company dozens of times. Hogg claimed he created his company to challenge Mike Lindell’s MyPillow.

“To those of you who marched, donated, lobbied, and called for change… I’m so sorry this is what it turned into. This is embarrassing,” Kasky wrote. “But, welcome to America, everything ends up a grift.”

Kasky later wrote on Twitter that he “was offered free shares” but “turned them down.”

“Credit where credit is due, if I had a ton of good press and attention for getting harassed by a certified loony toon, I’d probably try to make some money off of it too!” Kasky said in reference to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) berating Hogg in a video from a couple of years ago that recently went viral.

“To those of you claiming I’m ‘jealous’ about the pillow grift, I was actually offered free shares as soon as I started tweeting about it,” he continued. “I just declined because while I’m kind of a grifter, I’m not that much of a grifter.”

“I spent so much time promising people this wasn’t going to turn into a cash grab,” he added. “I am applying my clown makeup with the shame I deserve.”

In replies to other people’s tweets, Kasky made clear that he was talking about Hogg and Hogg’s pillow company.

Hogg’s business partner responded to Kasky, writing: “It’s ok to admit you’re jealous, cam. David isn’t defined by the tragedy you both went thru. At this point, you’re literally just being a bully & everything you claim to hate. We’ll donate millions to good causes – will you still hate on us then?”

“This is so f***ing embarrassing dude,” Kasky responded. “So shocking that David hasn’t googled you yet.”

Kasky further continued to mock the company on social media, writing: “Trying to surround myself with yes men and monetize my Twitter account by pretending that a Republican company creating a common household item has literally not competition please apply here.”

On his Instagram account, Kasky wrote: “With the 3 year anniversary of the March For Our Lives coming up next month, I would just like to express my gratitude for all of those who have marched, advocated, for gun safety legislation, and created companies to monetize their Twitter accounts in order to create a safer America.”

