The former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tom Homan said Wednesday that President Joe Biden “has declared the entire country a sanctuary jurisdiction,” and that “more tragedies are going to come.”

A spokesperson for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said Sunday, according to Fox News, the agency “recently rescinded two 2018 policy memos related to the issuance of Notices to Appear when processing requests for immigration benefits,” and “was directed to rescind the relevant policy in a [Department of Homeland Security] memo issued Jan. 20.”

Homan told “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday that “People will die, people will be raped, people will be victimized by criminals that shouldn’t even be here. It’s coming,” adding “the border is surging,” and this is what the current administration desires.

“95% of the criminals I.C.E. have arrested are now off the table,” he continued. “They’re free in the community.”

Homan said: “They [Biden administration officials] fail to mention the surge at the border is of their own making because of their promises and their enticements; that’s why there’s a surge at the border.”

He went on to say “this is designed to be this way.”

“They’re bringing millions of people into this country who will now be counted on the Census,” he said, adding, “which leads to seats in the House, Electoral College, and elections.

“This is power over public safety. The quest for power over protecting American citizens.”

