February 10, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp said Wednesday it will unveil two new electric vehicles that will go on sale next year in the United States amid a growing push by the Biden administration to cut vehicle emissions.

The Japanese automaker also said it expects that 70% of its U.S. sales by 2030 will be hybrid vehicles or electric vehicles. One of the new vehicles next year will be an SUV and it will also unveil a new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, the Japanese automaker said. Toyota said in 2017 it would market more than 10 electric vehicles globally in the early 2020s.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

