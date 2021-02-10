https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/10/trump-now-under-criminal-investigation-in-georgia-for-solicitation-of-election-fraud-and-other-charges/

The New York Times reported earlier this morning that former President Donald Trump is now under criminal investigation in Georgia regarding his call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after the 2020 election:

Fulton Co goes first > The letter explicitly stated that the request was part of a criminal investigation, said the official, who insisted on anonymity to discuss internal matters. https://t.co/58lAZJqaqI — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) February 10, 2021

NBC News and other outlets quickly confirmed the story:

Confirmed: Fulton County DA Fani Willis has opened an investigation into fmr President Trump’s efforts to influence the election results in Georgia, including his call to @GaSecofState Raffensperger, per a source familiar with a letter sent to state government officials (1/2) — Julia Jester (@JulesJester) February 10, 2021

They’re investigating him for “solicitation of election fraud, making of false statements to state & local govt bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office & any involvement in violence or threats related to the election’s administration”:

Fulton Co DA investigation into Trump includes: “solicitation of election fraud, making of false statements to state & local govt bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office & any involvement in violence or threats related to the election’s administration” (2/2) — Julia Jester (@JulesJester) February 10, 2021

Some of this is old news. . .

Not sure how this is suddenly breaking national news…Our @DaveHWSB reported back on 1/29 that Fulton County DA Fanni Willis had launched this investigation. She told him on @wsbtv: “should we find that anyone, violated the law than we are going to make a charging decision.” https://t.co/i5gu7DzTsc — Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) February 10, 2021

. . .but the letters being sent to preserve documents is new:

what IS new is what @nytimes first reports about letters being sent to state officials asking to preserve evidence. I just viewed a letter from Fulton DA sent to a senior elected official that lists 6 potential charges she’s investigating including conspiracy & racketeering — Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) February 10, 2021

These letters were sent to Gov. Brian Kemp and others:

#BREAKING: evidence preservation letters were sent from the Fulton DA to Georgia Gov. Kemp, Lt. Gov. Duncan, AG Chris Carr & Sec of State Brad Raffensperger. Trump is not named, but investigating:

Solicitation of Election Fraud

False Statements

Conspiracy

Racketeering

Threats pic.twitter.com/Ur8JKT4F7B — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) February 10, 2021

The prosecutor is looking to go before a grand jury “as soon as March”:

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said the Trump investigation is “of high priority” and will go before a grand jury as soon as March. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 10, 2021

***

