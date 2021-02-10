https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/10/trump-now-under-criminal-investigation-in-georgia-for-solicitation-of-election-fraud-and-other-charges/

The New York Times reported earlier this morning that former President Donald Trump is now under criminal investigation in Georgia regarding his call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after the 2020 election:

NBC News and other outlets quickly confirmed the story:

They’re investigating him for “solicitation of election fraud, making of false statements to state & local govt bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office & any involvement in violence or threats related to the election’s administration”:

Some of this is old news. . .

. . .but the letters being sent to preserve documents is new:

These letters were sent to Gov. Brian Kemp and others:

The prosecutor is looking to go before a grand jury “as soon as March”:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...