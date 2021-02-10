https://www.dailywire.com/news/twitter-cfo-even-if-elected-president-again-trump-banned-from-twitter

Speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Twitter CFO Ned Segal said former President Donald Trump, whose account was permanently suspended from Twitter on January 8, will never be allowed back on the platform.

“Squawk Box” host Rebecca Quick asked, “Former President Trump was banned. If he came back and ran for office again and was elected president, would you allow him back on the platform?”

Segal answered, “So, the way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform, whether you’re a commentator, whether you’re a CFO, or you are a former or current public official. So, remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that we would have to remove them from the service and our policies don’t allow people to come back.”

Twitter announced concerning Trump’s permanent suspension on January 8:

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence. In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open. However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.

Twitter cited two tweets from Trump, both from January 8. One stated, “The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!” The other stated, “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Twitter wrote:

We assessed the two Tweets referenced above under our Glorification of Violence policy, which aims to prevent the glorification of violence that could inspire others to replicate violent acts and determined that they were highly likely to encourage and inspire people to replicate the criminal acts that took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.” This determination is based on a number of factors, including: President Trump’s statement that he will not be attending the Inauguration is being received by a number of his supporters as further confirmation that the election was not legitimate and is seen as him disavowing his previous claim made via two Tweets (1, 2) by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Dan Scavino, that there would be an “orderly transition” on January 20th. The second Tweet may also serve as encouragement to those potentially considering violent acts that the Inauguration would be a “safe” target, as he will not be attending. The use of the words “American Patriots” to describe some of his supporters is also being interpreted as support for those committing violent acts at the US Capitol. The mention of his supporters having a “GIANT VOICE long into the future” and that “They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!” is being interpreted as further indication that President Trump does not plan to facilitate an “orderly transition” and instead that he plans to continue to support, empower, and shield those who believe he won the election.

