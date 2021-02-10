https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/10/twitter-explains-why-the-official-rep-devin-nunes-account-was-briefly-suspended-last-night/

The official government account for Rep. Devin Nunes was briefly suspended last night. . .

. . . but, oddly, his personal account was not affected:

According to Twitter, the account was “suspended in error” after someone accessing the account failed “to complete an anti-spam challenge”:

In other words, you CAN fail those annoying CAPTCHA things:

Boomers, right?

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...