https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/10/twitter-explains-why-the-official-rep-devin-nunes-account-was-briefly-suspended-last-night/

The official government account for Rep. Devin Nunes was briefly suspended last night. . .

Looks like former House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence chair and Trump ally Devin Nunes may have been booted from Twitter. pic.twitter.com/aBNrT1zqdi — Michael S. Smith II (@MichaelSSmithII) February 10, 2021

. . . but, oddly, his personal account was not affected:

Very odd that Devin Nunes’ official Congressional account was suspended for a while today, and his personal account was not. Wonder what’s going on. Is Nunes using that account to send and receive direct messages that Twitter staff are worried about? — Michael S. Smith II (@MichaelSSmithII) February 10, 2021

According to Twitter, the account was “suspended in error” after someone accessing the account failed “to complete an anti-spam challenge”:

Twitter says that @DevinNunes’ account was suspended in error and has been restored. pic.twitter.com/aQwJttGiei — Scott Nover (@ScottNover) February 10, 2021

In other words, you CAN fail those annoying CAPTCHA things:

Ranking House Intelligence member failed CAPTCHA.https://t.co/QeeJ677N2e — emptywheel (@emptywheel) February 10, 2021

Boomers, right?

Whenever a conservative is suspended from Twitter there’s a 50/50 chance it happened because they’re boomers who don’t understand technology and fail the most basic captcha anti-spam challenges. As is what happened with Devin Nunes. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 10, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

