Twitter has taken action against the accounts of both Project Veritas and the organization’s founder James O’Keefe.

The Project Veritas account has been suspended and none of the account’s posts are currently visible. And while O’Keefe’s account is still visible on the platform, it appears that some of his recent tweets are shown as “no longer available” and there have not been any tweets on the account on Thursday.

“WOW! Twitter has just LOCKED DOWN James O’Keefe’s and the Project Veritas account for reporting on Facebook VP Guy Rosen and his statements that Facebook ‘freezes’ comments in places that algorithms think there ‘may be’ hate speech,” Project Veritas wrote on Facebook.

Screenshots that Project Veritas shared in the Facebook post show messages from Twitter stating that the Project Veritas and James O’Keefe accounts ran afoul of “rules against posting private information.”

“You may not publish or post other people’s private information without their express authorization and permission,” the Twitter notices state.

Facebook VP of Integrity Guy Rosen can be heard in a leaked video saying: “We have a system that is able to freeze commenting on threads in cases where our systems are detecting that there may be a thread that has hate speech or violence…These are all things we’ve built over the past three-four years as part of our investments into the integrity space our efforts to protect the election.”

Project Veritas on Wednesday released a video showing its Senior Journalist Christian Hartsock asking Rosen questions outside of a home, but Rosen did not engage with Hartsock.

James O’Keefe showed in a YouTube video that Twitter had said that his Twitter account could be reinstated if he removes tweets that violated their rules, though he said that he plans to appeal instead.

“There’s nothing in this tweet that violates private information,” O’Keefe said. “Many reporters speak with people outside on the street, it’s just what reporters do. So we’re actually not going to delete this tweet yet because I think it would be unconscionable for me to have a different standard than the mainstream press. We’re gonna actually appeal this decision. We think that Twitter has made a mistake. Reporters are currently reaching out to them for comment. Stay tuned.”

