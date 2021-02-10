https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/two-men-black-lives-matter-arrested-rubbed-dirty-diaper-conservative-reporters-face-smash-egg-head/

Two Black Lives Matter protesters, both men, were arrested after they rubbed a dirty diaper on a conservative reporter’s face and then smashed an egg on her head.

Conservative reporter Tara Szczepanski was also knocked with an umbrella and the victim of a skateboard attack.

They did this to a female Trump supporter!

They called her a nazi as they viciously attacked her.

Via We Love Trump.

Attacked at a #BLM #Antifa #NyC rally, smashed egg in my head, hit with umbrella, spat on, knocked with a skateboard as the crowd says don’t protect her she’s for Trump. pic.twitter.com/hpSTdIaZt2 — Polish American Brotherhood (@PoAmBrotherhood) January 10, 2021

The New York Post reported:

Two men were busted for rubbing a dirty diaper on an independent, conservative reporter’s face and attacking her during a Black Lives Matter rally in Madison Square Park last month, according to authorities and police sources. Tara Anne Szczepanski, 33, was filming the rally around noon Jan. 10 when a group shoved her around, hit her on the head with an egg and knocked her cellphone to the ground with an umbrella, cops and the sources said. Saqunn Jackson, 23, of University Heights, was arrested late Tuesday afternoon and charged with aggravated harassment and stalking. Jackson was released under supervision, court documents show. Juarde Benn, 20, of Flatbush, was busted Friday in connection to the attack and charged with attempted assault, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and stalking, according to police. He was released on his own recognizance.

