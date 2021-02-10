https://www.dailywire.com/news/uncovering-maxine-waters-full-2018-speech-democrat-celebrated-kicking-and-stepping-on-donald-trump

Since giving a speech in 2018, Maxine Waters has faced criticism for the alleged incitement of violence.

“If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them,” Waters told a crowd of supporters at a Los Angeles rally in June 2018. “And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

With Donald Trump being accused of inciting the violence witnessed in Washington D.C. in January, Waters has faced renewed accusations of similar incitement — accusations that often reference the widespread violence which exploded across multiple American cities throughout 2020.

Speaking with MSNBC, Waters — who is also chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee — was asked whether she could say that she had not encouraged violence against conservatives.

“There was a movement at the time where restaurants were denying members of his administration, of his cabinet, and saying, ‘You guys should speak up for the children,’” she said, referencing the family separation policy that had gone into effect at the time. “And so that does not in any way equal what this president has said and what he has done,” Waters responded.

“As a matter of fact, if you look at the words that I used, the strongest thing I said was tell them they’re not welcome. ‘Talk to them. Tell them they’re not welcome.’ I didn’t say, ‘Go and fight.’ I didn’t say anybody was going to have any violence. And so they can’t make that stick.”

However, if we follow Waters’ advice and “look at the words that [she] used,” her full speech included the claim that Trump “tried to step on all of us, we kicked him in his rear and we stepped on him.” Later, she appeared to threaten the Trump administration, saying “If you think we’re around you now, you ain’t seen nothing yet.”

While the debate is focused solely on Waters’ vague and subjective “you create a crowd” and “you push back on them” rhetoric, her use of literally violent words like “stepped” and “kicked” and threats of “you ain’t seen nothing yet” may add far more weight and context to the accusations of incitement of violence.

