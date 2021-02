https://www.oann.com/volkswagen-mexico-to-adjust-jetta-output-until-march-5-over-semiconductors/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=volkswagen-mexico-to-adjust-jetta-output-until-march-5-over-semiconductors



FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is pictured in a production line at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg, Germany March 1, 2019. Picture taken March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is pictured in a production line at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg, Germany March 1, 2019. Picture taken March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

February 10, 2021

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Volkswagen AG’s Mexico unit said in a statement on Wednesday it would adjust the production schedule of its Jetta model until March 5 due to a global shortage of semiconductors.

The adjustment would be for three days, spread over three different weeks, starting this week, Volkswagen said.

