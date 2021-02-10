https://caldronpool.com/was-bidens-election-the-real-insurrection/

Without a doubt, interference in the United States election was a four-year-long campaign to manufacture the 2020 election result, on a ‘whatever it takes’ to payback Trump for dethroning Hilary Clinton basis.

The framework of debate, if debating about 2020 electoral procedures and its outcome were allowed, includes the relationship between interference in the election, and electoral fraud.

Being convinced there was election interference, doesn’t necessarily mean agreeing that there was widespread electoral fraud.

MyPillow’s CEO, Mike Lindell’s now banned 2 hr exposition ‘Absolute Proof’ takes this approach, but lands squarely on the conclusion that the election result was ‘the biggest cyber attack in history’ involving both foreign and domestic players.

‘Absolute Proof’ is a “paper or plastic” critique of electronic voting systems. It seeks to show how easy it is for ‘votes [to be] wiped out and replaced’ through malware programs like ‘Qsnatch.’

Lindell’s argument draws from professional assessments, and forensic analysis, which establishes the plausibility, intent and technological process that can be used to manufacture an election result.

Acknowledging assurances from organisations like Dominion, (and others) regarding the safety and security of their product, Lindell unpacks how, despite those assurances, ‘massive security vulnerabilities’ compromise electronic voting systems, and make them susceptible to interference, through digital manipulation from outside forces.

As was reported today, ‘hackers broke into a Florida city’s water supply’ program and messed with treatment chemicals that could potentially have poisoned the water supply.

Lindell’s questions come about because of ‘deviations in the count [that] didn’t make sense’, claims that the CCP have a known relationship with Dominion (see NBC’s article from 19th Dec. 2019 supporting this), right up to ‘having access to Dominion code,’ and the fact that questions like his are met a ‘solid wall of resistance. With those asking them told to “leave it alone.”

Fortifying this is the en masse, Social Media banning of Mike Lindell. Cancel Culture’s equivalent of a public beheading.

All of it removed from the eye of the public by Big Tech, because it questions the authorised version of events, handed down from what the NY Times called: ‘a group of federal, state and local election officials [who’ve] said “there is no evidence” any voting systems were compromised.’

Lindell’s crimes? Supporting President Donald Trump, and challenging the culture of silence about electoral procedures, and the election.

Questioning that is justified, in the context of Time Magazine gloating that a cabal was involved in manufacturing the 2020 election outcome, and how these revelations infer that this cabal was the Deus Ex Machina Biden needed to win against Donald Trump.

One of Lindell’s strongest points comes from Allied Security Operations Group’s (ASOG) investigation (Transcript: Scribd) into election fraud. Specifically, Dominion equipment in Antrum County.

ASOG’s high calibre report was rejected without a whole lot of due process.

The questions being asked were dismissed as a Right-Wing conspiracy theory, and their evidence quickly discounted as being ‘false’ and ‘misleading.’

MSN citing, John Poulos, the CEO of Dominion called ASOG, a “biased, non-independent organization.” Backing ‘assertions from Michigan State officials’ about election integrity, while dismissing ASOG, because they have ‘no apparent expertise in election administration and technology. Their work is limited to the previous release and amplification of other false information and fake documents.’

ASOG was dismissed under the blanket narrative that ‘the qualifications of those who authored the report are suspect, with no evidence or credentials provided to back up their “expertise.” (Sec. of State, Michigan Jocelyn Benson)

Factcheck.org (who are financially supported by Google and Facebook, among others) also rebutted the ASOG report in an “analysis” written by U.S Election Assistance, Government employee, Ryan Macias.

He also claimed that “the majority of the findings are false and misleading due to the fact that the entities reviewing the system lack knowledge and expertise in election technology.”

Macias follows this up with an offering of tribute to the only election narrative allowed, concluding: “the November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.”

It should be acknowledged that,

a) Macias, by all appearances, a career bureaucrat, worked with the Californian Sec. of State’s office ‘shaping the voting system and approval process in California’, 10 years before joining the U.S E.A.C in 2016.

b) has an operations management connection to Dominion.

c) appears to have analysed the ASOG report, not the evidence.

Where ASOG visited ‘Antrim County twice and examined Dominion Voting Systems’, Macias admits: ‘I have not had access to the Antrim County voting equipment, or any voting equipment in the State of Michigan.’

Exhibited by his rebuttal’s convenient dismissal of the ASOG report as ‘preposterous,’ based solely on a flimsy appeal to authority, and the approved narrative.

Macias primarily attacking ASOG, not the report, and his admission of not having done the groundwork ASOG did, works against his accusations of ASOG “bias”, opening up questions about bias of his own.

Add to this, the bandwagon genetic fallacy Macias appeals to in order to discount ASOG’s findings.

Done so on the grounds that ASOG lacks inside knowledge, and electronic expertise; and are only ‘regurgitating unsubstantiated claims of [so-called right-wing] misinformation and disinformation.’

From which, Macias (much like Michigan State Democrats, as linked above) concludes ASOG’s findings can’t be trusted or given serious consideration.

ASOG’s findings aren’t imagined.

What is imagined is Macias’ Fact Check credibility. All he’s done is regurgitate the official Michigan Democrat party-line.

Does Lindell’s ‘Absolute Proof’ provide absolute proof of potential election interference?

Yes. Move past the opinions, and what Lindell does is pose a series of facts and questions. Unlike the suppression of opposing viewpoints from the far-left ministry of propaganda “fact-checkers”, Lindell gives the facts a platform, leaving the viewer to decide.

Weighing some of the unadulterated information Lindell presents, I’m more convinced, than I was, that actual election fraud took place. Albeit carried on a well-hidden, covert micro-scale, which, when tallied gave Biden that Deus Ex Machina, dubious, winning spike.

With a long list of Leftist meltdowns and tantrums since 2016, alongside Time Magazine’s confession, and Lindell’s expositional; election interference and the possibility of electoral fraud, can’t be ruled out as a ‘right-wing conspiracy.’

Attach the fascism proper tendencies of the Left:

1. Legacy media’s hyped-up “insurrection at the Capitol” narrative.

2. Calls from Leftists demanding the ‘deprogaming of conservatives.’

3. The ‘portraying of Trump suppporters as terrorists, trying to destroy America.’

4. 10,000+ vetted for loyalty Militia (National Guard) being poured into Washington D.C., under Biden’s orders.

5. The cover-up or justification for the sins of far-left activists, such as Maxine Waters.

All of this leaves no doubt in my mind that the 2020 election was interfered with, and that this interference in the Democratic process was probably just the beginning of a much larger “coup” orchestrated by the far-left to punish and subdue, an unsuspecting public, and their political opponents.

In this sense, was Biden’s election the real insurrection?

With the evidence, intent and censoring of questions, I can see why people moved from questions about electoral interference towards conclusions about electoral fraud.

As Terry Turchie, former FBI Counter Terrorism division, told Lindell:

“The purpose of any intelligence operation of this magnitude is to conceal itself, and to be so hard to figure out that by the time you get to the conclusion, it’s too late.”

‘Absolute Proof’ is no smoking gun.

This said, Lindell hits a raw nerve.

HuffPost accused Lindell of ‘going off the rails’, YouTube deleted the video, and Twitter booted him, locking out both his personal and business accounts – without due process.

The Leftist hegemon’s demonising censorship of him, his argument, evidence and video infer that Lindell’s ‘Absolute Proof’ shines a light, where the Left don’t want light to shine.

Note that the Michigan A.G is pushing to steal the livelihoods of lawyers who failed to fail in, line up and jackboot march in unison.

.@MIAttyGen @dananessel, Gov. Whitmer, Secretary Benson Seek Disbarment of Attorneys for Pushing Election Fraud Narrative ⬇️https://t.co/9umZaRtP78 pic.twitter.com/PSLuoS4h3H — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (@MIAttyGen) February 1, 2021

With the quick suppression of anyone seeking a true and independent analysis of the evidence, such as JSOG presented back in January; combined with a Leftist army of so-called “Fact-Checkers” pushing a party-line, the Left’s anti-liberal behaviour shows that Lindell’s ‘Absolute Proof’ carries serious weight.

Lindell makes a good case.

Even without his conclusions, drawn from a variety of sources and evidence about Democrat election interference, there’s also a ton of incriminating circumstantial evidence; a verifiable signpost proving that Leftist’s were not only capable of manufacturing the outcome of the 2020 election, but had probable cause, and acted with intent to do so.

Such as statements of intent, that ‘they’d do whatever it takes to remove Donald Trump from office.’

This, along with left-wing Russian collusion conspiracy theories, wall-to-wall demonstrations, and violent demonisations of the Trump administration.

In addition, we have Time magazine’s Molly Ball (a Nancy Pelosi biographer)who’s confessed to the existence of ‘a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information.’

Ball’s admissions are bold, and her justifications pivot on the hope that no one will care enough to notice the dishonest, type ‘a’ leftist sleight of hand abuse of language, justifying interference (even perhaps electoral fraud) as not ‘rigging the election’, but ‘fortifying’ it.

Just as, “ALL white people are racist, is anti-racism”, “abortion is healthcare”, “love is love”, “men can be women”, “Trump is Hitler”, “socialism has never been properly tried,” “Same-sex marriage is about equality,” and ‘Antifa’s fascist tactics is “anti-fascism.”

Joining the manipulative chorus of Leftist slogans, and falsehoods, is the four-year-long, dark Democrat campaign of fear and division, culminating in the conditioning of the electorate to “vote for Biden, or face certain death at the hands of Covid, Climate Change, Racists and Nazis.”

As Mark Powell expressed this week in response to Time magazine,

‘So, are we truly supposed to believe that the ultimate goal of the polyamorous relationship between Big-Media, Big-Tech™ and Big Business™ was the protection of our democratic freedoms? Because, if so, then someone better quickly inform The New York Post whose bombshell expose article on Hunter Biden’s laptop was more censored than a communist cultivated coronavirus.’

The zero-sum dishonest game from the Left, that blurs distinctions, up-ends definitions, interferes in elections, and redefines truth as opinion, makes ‘Absolute Proof’ worth the time and effort.

Eat the fish, spit out the bones.

