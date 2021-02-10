https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/watch-house-impeachment-managers-forced-withdraw-evidence-case-trump-senator-mike-lee-says-false/

Rep. Raskin

The House impeachment managers on Wednesday were forced to withdraw evidence in their case against Donald Trump after Senator Mike Lee said it was not accurate.

The impeachment managers claimed on the night of January 6, Trump called Senator Mike Lee in the Capitol mistakenly believing he was talking to Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville.

“He dialed Senator Lee by accident, and Senator Lee describes it that he had just ended a prayer in the Senate chamber,” said impeachment manager David Cicilline (D-RI).

Rep. Cicilline claimed that Trump asked Tuberville to “make further objections” to Biden’s electors as Senator Lee “stood by.”

Mike Lee went off on the lying impeachment managers for attributing a false quote to him.

“Statements attributed to me moments ago by the impeachment managers, statements relating to the contents of the conversations between phone calls involving Trump and Senator Tuberville, were not made by me, were not accurate,” Senator Lee said.

WATCH:

WATCH: @SenMikeLee calls out the House Democrats’ impeachment managers for attributing a FALSE quote to him. pic.twitter.com/NtuaMEHU2t — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 11, 2021

Lead impeachment manager and serial liar Rep. Raskin admitted that his Democrat cohorts had been peddling fake news and agreed to withdraw the quote.

Senator Lee shouted at Raskin as he tried to excuse the lies spewed by the impeachment managers.

WATCH:

🚨🚨🚨MUST WATCH🚨🚨🚨 The House Democrats’ impeachment managers just admitted they’ve been peddling FAKE-NEWS! pic.twitter.com/P2XNNaF0RC — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 11, 2021

Rep. Eric Swalwell also got caught using a photoshopped tweet at the impeachment trial on Wednesday.

