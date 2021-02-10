https://www.theblaze.com/news/watch-live-day-two-of-president-trumps-second-impeachment-trial

The Senate is scheduled to begin day two of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump at noon ET Wednesday.

You can watch the proceedings below live the minute they begin.

Wednesday’s proceedings follow what was a less-than-stellar day for the Trump defense team. As both sides spent hours making their case on the question of the constitutionality of the trial.

The Democratic House impeachment managers presented a clear, concise presentation on why the Senate should proceed with the trial.

Former President Trump’s team, on the other hand, offered what many saw as a meandering and unprepared case for dropping the trial on constitutional grounds. Even Trump-friendly legal expert Alan Dershowitz went on Newsmax and criticized the defense team, specifically attorney Bruce Castor, saying, “I have no idea what he’s doing. I have no idea why he’s saying what he’s saying.” And at least two Trump allies in the Senate — GOP Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas) and Lindsey Graham (S.C.) — were critical of the defense team.

Following the debate, the Senate voted 56-44 that the trial was constitutional and could continue. Democrats picked up a Republican vote — Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy — from the last time the upper chamber voted on the same question. Cassidy cited the defense team’s poor performance as his reason for changing his vote.

On Wednesday, the House managers will begin their 16 hours to make their case that former President Trump was responsible for inciting the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Their presentation is expected to take up two days and conclude Thursday.

Trump’s team will then have 16 hours to make their defense and will likely begin their presentation on Friday.

After both sides have used their time, the Senate will likely then have a few hours for senators to ask questions.

There has been no final decision on whether witnesses will be called for the trial.

