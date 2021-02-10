http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Jd5pYcetRGw/

The Senate will begin the second day of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Trump’s legal team and the House impeachment managers will have up to 16 hours each for presentations as to why or why not Trump should be impeached for allegedly inciting an insurrection.

After the presentations, senators can decide if they need additional witnesses or documents for the trial, which can they can obtain via subpoena.

Today’s proceedings follow a challenging first day for Trump’s defense, which reportedly enraged the 45th president.

The defense’s lackluster defense led to six Senate Republicans to vote with Democrats to proceed with the impeachment trial against the president. This included Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Ben Sasse (R-NE), and Pat Toomey (R-PA).

Cassidy said that the president’s legal team did make a strong case as to why it is not constitutional to impeach a former president.

“The issue at hand is, is it constitutional to impeach a president who has left office. The House Managers made a compelling, cogent case and the president’s team did not,” Cassidy said Wednesday.

Cassidy continued:

Trump’s team — I took notes, I always take notes, — but at one point I leaned over the Cruz and I said, “Cruz, are they talking to the point at hand?” And he goes, “Not now.” Because I was thinking maybe I’m missing something. Again, if I’m there as an impartial juror, respecting my oath of office to uphold the Constitution of the United States, and one side makes the argument and the other side makes everything but the argument, then to live with myself I have to make that vote.

When asked whether he is an impartial juror, Cassidy replied, “I’ve always said I’m approaching this as an impartial juror.”

Follow Breitbart News for more coverage of the Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

