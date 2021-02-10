https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/watch-sen-john-kennedy-scorches-biden-nominee-neera-tanden-called-sen-sanders-everything-ignorant-slut/

Sen. John Kennedy did not hold back when confronting the liberal conspiracy theorist that Joe Biden has nominated to direct the White House Office of Management and Budget.

The nominee, Neera Tanden, was one of the most vocal Russiagate conspiracy theorists. She not only attacked Republicans while she was working for Hillary Clinton, but also went for the throats of Sen. Bernie Sanders and his supporters.

“I’m very disturbed about your personal comments about people,” Kennedy said at a Senate Budget Committee confirmation hearing for Tanden. “I mean, you called Sen. Sanders everything but an ignorant slut.”

Earlier in the hearing, Sanders also referred to her vitriol towards him as “vicious.”

CLIP: Exchange between Senator Kennedy and OMB nominee Neera Tanden.@SenJohnKennedy: “You called Senator Sanders everything but an ‘ignorant slut.’” Full video here: https://t.co/vjUdxHtPdu pic.twitter.com/OtXAAz7c8B — CSPAN (@cspan) February 10, 2021

The nominee claimed that she feels bad for the attacks.

Tanden previously ran the Center for American Progress think tank, which has taken major corporate donations. Many have also expressed concerns about the potential conflicts of interest on that front.

CONFIRMATION: Sen. Josh @HawleyMO lists donations to Neera Tanden’s Center for American Progress: “$665,000 from the personal foundation of Mr. Zuckerberg. Millions of dollars from Wall St. financiers, big banks, foreign govts, Silicon Valley… $2.5 million from the UAE.” pic.twitter.com/yGk1O1IYXr — Forbes (@Forbes) February 9, 2021

“Before I vote on your nomination it is important for me and members of this committee to know that those donations that you have secured at CAP will not influence your decision-making at the OMB,” Sanders said.

