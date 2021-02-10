https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/wayne-root-statement-twitter-ban/

Twitter suspended conservative radio host, author and staunch Trump supporter Wayne Root the same day the social media platform banned Gateway Pundit Editor-in-Chief Jim Hoft.

Wayne Root released a statement about his Twitter ban:

“On Saturday February 6th I was ‘disappeared’ by Twitter. This reminds me of the Soviet Gulag, or the East German Stasi, or Fidel Castro’s Cuba. Places where dissent was disallowed. And dissenters were ‘disappeared’ in the middle of the night.

As a Jew, it reminds me of the Nazi Gestapo. Clearly, no political dissent is allowed by Twitter. Certainly not by conservatives. My banning by Twitter is very shocking and bad news for American exceptionalism, personal freedom, freedom of speech and conservative talk radio. If free speech and opinions are no longer allowed in Joe Biden’s America, how long will it be before conservative talk radio is banned?

TRENDING: MUST READ: Democrats Were ONLY Able to “Win” in 2020 By Breaking Chain of Custody Laws in EVERY SWING STATE

A decade ago, I gave a speech to 1000 conservatives in San Francisco. I opened with a joke. I said, ‘It’s great, but honestly a little confusing, to be in a city where you can be openly gay, openly transexual, openly bisexual, but you have to be a closet conservative.’ It was a joke and the crowd roared. I got a wild standing ovation. Now look how far we’ve come. Being a conservative is now a crime worthy of banning in America.

Are conservatives the last remaining group that can be openly discriminated against- with no protection from government or the legal system? It’s legal to make me and my opinions ‘disappear’- even though my opinions represent 74 million voters in the past election.

As a teenager, I remember the ultra-liberal ACLU taking the side of the Nazi Party that they had a right to march in Skokie, Illinois, a very Jewish city. The ACLU felt freedom of speech and expression was THAT important. They obviously felt that freedom of speech was central to the great American story. Today Twitter allows mass murderers like the leaders of Iran to freely tweet, but not Wayne Allyn Root, a conservative talk show host.

By the way, why was I ‘disappeared’ by Twitter? I still have no idea. They never contacted me. I did not know I was banned. They’ve never even told me which tweet so offended them that I had to be ex-communicated and ‘disappeared’ from Twitter, while mass murderers continue to tweet to their heart’s content.

This is evil. This is 1938. This can’t stand. Conservatives must rise up, before we are all ex-communicated and ‘disappeared.’ Today it was me, tomorrow they will come for you.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

