Hillary Clinton thinks if former President Trump isn’t convicted by the Senate it’s because the jury is made up of his “co-conspirators”:

If Senate Republicans fail to convict Donald Trump, it won’t be because the facts were with him or his lawyers mounted a competent defense. It will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2021

Tell us more about the “co-conspirators” who failed to convict a president, MRS. BILL CLINTON:

Bill Clinton’s wife makes an interesting argument about impeachment. — Dr. Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 10, 2021

The VRWC is back, baby!

CZ Yes, that *must* be it. The vast right-wing conspiracy still haunts you. You’re irrelevant. Your opinion is worthless. https://t.co/1HtizYOuTW — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 10, 2021

She won’t mention how every Dem in the Senate voted to acquit her husband:

If we are going back in time to the Vast Right Wing Conspiracy, I am taking money and investing in Apple and Amazon (which I do not believe even existed when she first freaked out about the VRWC). https://t.co/8wZka0uvUy — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) February 10, 2021

And at what point are done with her?

Oh, Hillary, I apologize. I didn’t realize you were still here. You may go. — Squirrely wrath, Doctor of the Philosophical Arts (@Yo_Squirrely) February 10, 2021

***

