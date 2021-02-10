https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/10/wife-of-former-president-who-beat-impeachment-rap-has-some-thoughts-on-the-makeup-of-the-senate-jury/
Hillary Clinton thinks if former President Trump isn’t convicted by the Senate it’s because the jury is made up of his “co-conspirators”:
If Senate Republicans fail to convict Donald Trump, it won’t be because the facts were with him or his lawyers mounted a competent defense. It will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2021
Tell us more about the “co-conspirators” who failed to convict a president, MRS. BILL CLINTON:
Bill Clinton’s wife makes an interesting argument about impeachment.
— Dr. Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 10, 2021
The VRWC is back, baby!
CZ Yes, that *must* be it. The vast right-wing conspiracy still haunts you.
You’re irrelevant. Your opinion is worthless. https://t.co/1HtizYOuTW
— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 10, 2021
She won’t mention how every Dem in the Senate voted to acquit her husband:
If we are going back in time to the Vast Right Wing Conspiracy, I am taking money and investing in Apple and Amazon (which I do not believe even existed when she first freaked out about the VRWC). https://t.co/8wZka0uvUy
— alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) February 10, 2021
And at what point are done with her?
Oh, Hillary, I apologize. I didn’t realize you were still here. You may go.
— Squirrely wrath, Doctor of the Philosophical Arts (@Yo_Squirrely) February 10, 2021
