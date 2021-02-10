https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/10/wife-of-former-president-who-beat-impeachment-rap-has-some-thoughts-on-the-makeup-of-the-senate-jury/

Hillary Clinton thinks if former President Trump isn’t convicted by the Senate it’s because the jury is made up of his “co-conspirators”:

Tell us more about the “co-conspirators” who failed to convict a president, MRS. BILL CLINTON:

The VRWC is back, baby!

She won’t mention how every Dem in the Senate voted to acquit her husband:

And at what point are done with her?

***

