VIENNA, VA – The wife of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has filed criminal charges against one of the ShutdownDC organizers of a January 4 protest at Hawley’s home in Vienna.

The criminal complaint filed by Erin Hawley charges the organizer with one count of illegally demonstrating, a misdemeanor.

The complaint identified the organizer as Patrick Young of Washington, D.C. Sen. Hawley’s office reported that the complaint was filed in Fairfax County Court, but Young told ABC News that he had not received notice as of Friday morning.

Despite police descriptions of the protest being mostly peaceful, Erin Hawley said otherwise. In a statement, she said:

“[T]he doorbell rang, and from downstairs, I could hear loud noises at the door: knocking, stomping, shouting, or some combination. I went upstairs to see what was happening . . . [t]he protestors were screaming with bullhorns and shouting, ‘Come out, come out!’ I was frightened.”

The protest occurred while Erin Hawley was home alone with the couple’s newborn daughter. Sen. Hawley was in Missouri with the couple’s two young boys at the time.

The protesters said they organized the “vigil” outside the Hawley home to protest a GOP plan to object to the electoral college vote certification scheduled for January 6.

About 15 people participated in the protest chanting “Protect democracy” while holding candles.

Sen. Hawley had strong words for the protesters when he learned of the protests outside his home:

“Tonight, while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter. They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door.

“And didn’t have the guts to do it in daylight, but only under cover of darkness so you could hide. You’re scum. And we won’t be intimidated.”

Vienna police reported that they did not see anyone pounding on the Hawleys’ or their neighbors’ doors, did not hear threats being made by the crowd, and did not see any vandalism beyond some chalk on the sidewalk. Officer Juan Vazquez told the Associated Press that the “people were peaceful”:

“Officers are only allowed to put in the report what they see. We can’t get warrants on something we didn’t see. If someone wants to make a complaint, they’re more than welcome to file a police report.”

Vazquez said the protesters did violate several local laws, but when police explained the violations to the protesters, they left the area:

“There were no issues, no arrests. We didn’t think it was that big of a deal.”

Some of the laws violated by the protesters included a Virginia statute prohibiting picketing in front of a private residence, a local ordinance about making noise in front of a residence and littering.

While thanking the police for their assistance, Sen. Hawley’s spokesperson disputed the police description of the protesters. Spokesperson Kelli Ford said:

“In fact, when Erin, Josh’s wife, asked them to leave, they instead screamed threats through blow horns at Erin, a newborn baby and their neighbors, and then they followed up by stepping onto their porch to pound on the front door and peer inside the house at Erin,”

An hour-long video of the protest posted on social media showed about a dozen protesters meeting in a parking lot of a strip mall. The group, carrying signs and a bullhorn, walked through the streets of Vienna to the Hawley home carrying candles.





The group arrived at the home and began chanting, “Due diligence has been done. Biden Harris have won.”

The crowd passed around a bullhorn while chanting. As the group rapidly ramped up to random shouting, three of the group walked up to the front door of the home and began looking through windows, and one appeared to try opening the door.

A person inside, presumably Erin Hawley, came to the door carrying an infant and appeared to speak with a protester.

She reportedly told the protester that there was a baby in the home, there were neighbors being disturbed, and asked the group to leave.

The protesters then walked away from the door and back to the sidewalk in front of the home.

The protesters continued chanting and shouting from the sidewalk and street in front of the home.

About 35 minutes into the video, three people arrived and entered the residence. At the same time, the police arrived and an officer talked to the protesters. The officer tells a member of the crowd:

“You are protesting in front of a residence. I have been informed by my superiors that that is actually illegal. I do have a supervisor en route if you want to speak to them. Can we please quiet down until we have a supervisor out here?”

The group refused the officer’s request and continued shouting toward the home.

About twenty minutes later, as more police arrive, the group departs saying they would “return in the early mornings or during the night.” Two protest signs and two lit candles were left on the lawn in front of the home.

Erin Hawley wrote in the criminal complaint that the incident left her “fearful,” and that the family had to hire a private security firm because the protesters threatened to return.

Young was identified as an organizer of the ShutdownDC protest because of multiple interviews he gave to the news media following the protest.

A district magistrate found enough evidence to issue a summons for Young. ShutdownDC issued a statement regarding the reports of a summons being issued:

“We are not aware of any summons issued related to our candlelight vigil at Senator Hawley’s house. Police on the scene did not believe a crime was committed.

That was confirmed by the Vienna Police Department in media reports days later. If a summons has been issued, it is outrageous that a rich and powerful person — a United States Senator — can go to their magistrate to get a summons to harass a normal person.”

The group also sent out a tweet regarding the complaint:

“The guy who is trying to have people thrown in jail for having a candlelight vigil is complaining about being silenced.”

Sen. Hawley came under fire for his show of support for pro-Trump protesters in Washington D.C. on January 6 shortly before the assault on the United States Capitol.

He was also one of the senators that voted against certification of the electoral college votes in the 2020 presidential election.

