Louisiana woman Tessica Brown is reportedly considering a lawsuit against Gorilla Glue after she used the company’s product on her hair.

Brown, according to TMZ, placed Gorilla Glue adhesive spray in her hair in January after she ran out of her usual hair spray styling product.

She shared video of her predicament on social media and quickly went viral.

When she realized that the permanent glue stuck to her hair and scalp, she visited a local hospital for treatment. Health care workers attempted to treat her unique problem, but instead of removing the glue, the acetone only succeeded in burning her scalp.

On Wednesday, Brown arrived in Los Angeles to meet with plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng, who has offered his services for free, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that the surgeon will attempt to remove the glue from her scalp. The procedure to remove the adhesive spray can take up to three days, according to the report.

TMZ reported that Brown has hired an attorney and may sue the company over what she says is its misleading label, as it does not expressly state that a user should not place the adhesive on hair.

“GG says all of its products are considered permanent and the packaging states it too … but we’re told Tessica felt it was okay because the product said multi-use,” the outlet reported.

An attorney, Exavier Pope — who tells TheBlaze that he does not represent Brown — took to Twitter on Tuesday night and wrote, “Gorilla Glue, hair is NOT skin. Your product failed to adequately warn, knowing hair glue in fact exists and many Black women use hair glue as hair adhesive & for this, your company is liable. You should have given her a sponsorship deal. Instead you will be held accountable[.]”

Pope made the claim in response to the company’s statement that the product is not intended for use in the hair or anywhere else on the body:

We are aware of the situation and we are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. This is a unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent. Our spray adhesive states in the warning label ‘do not swallow. Do not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing …” It is used for craft, home, auto, or office projects to mount things to surfaces such as paper, cardboard, wood, laminate, and fabric. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best.

