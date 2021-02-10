https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/would-you-eat-the-worlds-first-3-d-printed-ribeye-steak-photo/

An Israeli company announced Tuesday that it has made the world’s first laboratory cultivated rib-eye steak complete with all the flavor and texture of regular meat, minus the harm to animals.

Aleph Farms, in a joint statement with the Technion Institute of Technology, said its unique three-dimensional technique had produced a steak with “attributes of a delicious tender, juicy ribeye steak you’d buy from the butcher.”

