https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/you-can-have-this-cool-little-number-next-to-trump-for-78-5-million/
About The Author
Related Posts
Florida town declares first week of February ‘Donald J. Trump week’…
February 2, 2021
Monkeys playing video games with their minds…
February 1, 2021
North Dakota for the win…
January 17, 2021
Iran asks Interpol to arrest Trump…
January 5, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy