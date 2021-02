https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/youtube-kills-lifesites-channel-every-video-completely-gone/

(LIFESITE NEWS) — YouTube just completely removed the LifeSiteNews YouTube channel. This isn’t a temporary ban; every single one of our videos is completely gone.

Thankfully, we have backups of all our videos, but this means hundreds of thousands of people have lost access to our truth-telling content.

