According to reports, Disney fired conservative actress Gina Carano — best known for her character on the hugely popular Disney+ show, The Mandalorian — “because of a series of posts she made on social media that critics claimed were offensive.”

The Daily Wire reported, “The post that generated the most controversy was a screenshot of another person’s post that she then posted onto her own Instagram account. The post compared the current politically divisive culture in the U.S. to Nazi Germany.”

The screenshot read:

Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

“As Carano has been an outspoken supporter of former president Donald Trump and has often complained about backlash against her conservative opinions, many critics took the post as her equating Republicans with Jews in Nazi Germany,” The Washington Post reported. “The post has since been deleted, but not before fans captured the moment and shared it widely. Critics called for the actress to be fired for her online rhetoric under the hashtag #FireGinaCarano, which trended on Twitter on Wednesday.”

Lucasfilm, a production company owned by Disney, announced in a statement that “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

While Carano’s comparison of conservatives in modern day America to Jews under the regime of Nazi Germany is demonstrably absurd, she is far from the first person to make this very same claim. Since entering office, multiple liberals and leftists have not only compared the politically divisive environment to Nazi Germany, but that Donald Trump himself was indistinguishable to Adolf Hitler.

Because Carano made this same claim about the Left, however, she was immediately canceled. Here are ten liberals and leftists who, because they compared Republicans to Nazis, faced no risk of cancellation.

Joe Biden

In September 2020, then Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden “compared Donald Trump to a German Nazi propagandist,” during an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle.

“Trump is ‘sort of like Goebbels,’ Biden said, invoking the name of Joseph Goebbels, the mastermind of Nazi Germany’s propaganda machine. ‘You say the lie long enough, keep repeating it, repeating it, repeating it, it becomes common knowledge’ among voters,” reported Politico.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

In June 2018, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “accused President Donald Trump’s administration of running ‘concentration camps’ in its detention of migrants at the southern border,” directly invoking language associated with Nazi Germany and the “Final Solution.”

“The United States is running concentration camps on our southern border, and that is exactly what they are — they are concentration camps,” Ocasio-Cortez told an Instagram Live audience. “And if that doesn’t bother you … I want to talk to the people that are concerned enough with humanity to say that we should not, that ‘never again’ means something.”

“Never Again” is a phrase invoked when describing the horrors of the Holocaust.

Don Lemon

Speaking with fellow CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon “suggested President Donald Trump’s rhetoric on immigration could lead him down the same path as Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, saying it starts with ‘little lies.’”

“If you could look back in history, would you say, ‘Well, I’m so glad that that person was allowed a platform so that they could spread their hate and propaganda and lies’ or would you say, ‘It probably wasn’t the right thing to do to spread that’ because you knew in the moment that that was a bad person and they were doing bad things. Not only were they hurting people, they were killing people,” Lemon said.

When Cuomo pushed back on Lemon’s invocation of Hitler, calling it a “very extreme example,” Lemon doubled down.

“It starts with little lies. It starts with little lies that become bigger lies and people who became brainwashed,” Lemon said. “Ask anybody who had a family member who went to Guyana. It started with a little thing. People start to buy into it and all of a sudden it becomes a reality to you. Good people follow bad people.”

Joy Reid

In August 2019, MSNBC’s AM Joy host Joy Reid “likened the coverage of President Donald Trump to the media’s treatment of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in the 1930s.”

“I have this old set of New York Times front covers … to show how benign the coverage was even in the 1930s, as the world was about to burn down in World War II,” Reid said. “And the just sort of benign things, you know, it’s like a tick of wanting to see world leaders — in that case of Germany — they just want to see them as normal and I don’t know where that comes from, but it is really — and I think it wouldn’t be so if those leaders were not white men, I have to say,” she said.

Jim Clyburn

Speaking with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, House Majority Whip Clyburn compared Trump’s “refusal to concede” to “what Hitler did in Germany.”

“I’m beginning to see what happened in Germany back in the 1930s. I never thought that could happen in this country,” Clyburn said.

“How do you elect a person president, then all of a sudden you’re going to give him the authority to be dictator? That’s what Hitler did in Germany.”

Beto O’Rourke

In October 2019, Democratic presidential candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke compared the Trump administration to Nazi Germany.

“I don’t think that speaking the truth and calling things by their right names is in any way disqualifying in being able to do work going forward,” O’Rourke told Washington Post reporter Robert Costa. “I think sooner rather than later, a majority of Americans — including Republicans — are going to see Trump for who he is, and this administration for what it’s done.”

“Outside of the Third Reich, give me another example of a Western leader who has called people of one faith inherently defective or dangerous or disqualified from being successful in that country,” O’Rourke continued.

“How did a modern country, well-educated, a source of innovation and ingenuity, and a source of moral leadership in the world, descend into that level of barbarity, producing a shame that lives with every single German to this day?” he asked.

Bill Maher

In 2016, the host compared Trump to Hitler, placing “Trump-sounding” quotes alongside a clip of Hitler speaking.

“Thank you, thank you. We’re going to make Germany great again, that I can tell you, believe me,” the subtitles read in the mock translation. “Germany doesn’t win anymore. England, France, America — they’re laughing at us.”

In 2018, Maher then claimed that Trump would have celebrated fascist dictators like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

“If Donald Trump was president in 1938 … what do you think he would be saying about Hitler and Mussolini?” Maher said. “Strong leaders, strong leaders. Very strong. He would love them.”

Jimmy Kimmel

Sharing “a TV gaffe that showed the title of an Adolf Hitler documentary under President Donald Trump as he spoke at a campaign rally,” late night host Jimmy Kimmel joked “The Hitler family is furious. They’re talking about suing.”

Donny Deutsch

MSNBC host Donny Deutsch “compared U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to Nazis” in May 2019.

“Think about that our country now and our commander-in-chief authorized ICE military briefs to literally go to the streets in 10 cities across this country, including New York where we are, and storm and show up and grab families and children,” Deutsch said. “We are going to scary places guys that always happen in other parts of the world and are happening now.”

“These are not MS-13 members. The overwhelming statistics of people coming in are less criminally disposed than the people who live in this country,” Deutsch continued. “They are running just like the Jews ran from the Nazis, just like so many other groups are running from persecutions for safety.”

In June 2018, Deutsch also claims that voting for Trump was like supporting the Nazis.

“If you vote for Trump, then you, the voter, you, not Donald Trump, are standing at the border, like Nazis,” he said. “If you vote, you can no longer separate yourself” from the “evilness of Donald Trump.”

Hank Johnson

In January 2019, the Georgia Democrat likened Trump and the movement which brought him to power to the rise of Adolf Hitler.

“Our democracy teeters on the brink of failure,” Johnson said at an Atlanta NAACP event. “Americans elected an authoritarian, racist, anti-immigrant strongman to the nation’s highest office.”

Hitler “rode a wave of nationalism and anti-Semitism to power. Replace anti-Semitism with ‘all Latinos crossing our borders are rapists, drug dealers and murderers.’ Does that sound familiar?”

Ian Haworth is an Editor and Writer for The Daily Wire. Follow him on Twitter at @ighaworth.

The views expressed in this piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

