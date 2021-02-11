https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/11/a-fearless-jim-acosta-reports-that-former-president-trump-was-golfing-thursday/
A lot of people wondered what the mainstream media was going to do once Donald Trump was out of the Oval Office and living his life at Mar-a-Lago. Ratings were bound to plummet, and CNN pulled Jim Acosta from the White House briefing room and made him a weekend anchor and chief domestic correspondent. To be honest, we’re not sure who from CNN is covering Jen Psaki’s briefings; maybe the name would pop into our heads if the person ever asked a difficult question.
In any case, chief domestic correspondent Acosta passed this along from CNN’s photographer, who is apparently hiding in the bushes in Florida.
Trump was out playing golf today at his West Palm Beach golf course… per our photog @petermorrisCNN
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 11, 2021
The man is a private citizen again and y’all still can’t extricate yourselves from his back pocket.
— I Am Xristosdomini (@xristosdomini) February 12, 2021
We really don’t need these golf updates anymore
— UvT (@WasOnceLou) February 11, 2021
still obsessed with him, I see. you’re a loser.
— DeePa (@DianeToGo) February 12, 2021
You could always apply for the greens keeper job. pic.twitter.com/a1Jh7lntfW
— Brian Rose (@drbtrose) February 11, 2021
Jim Acosta rn: “Donald, I miss you.” pic.twitter.com/OBw1SpLBbI
— Marie Arf (#JillBidenIsNotADoctor) (@schwingcat) February 12, 2021
You made sure he’s not president, so why do you care now.
— Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) February 11, 2021
He’s a private citizen who is allowed to play golf. I played golf last Tuesday with my daughter and had an enjoyable afternoon.
— SPS (@erisa_law) February 12, 2021
And my cat spent most of the day sleeping by the fireplace.
— Karen Hansen 🇺🇸🗽🌊 (@knhansenmd) February 12, 2021
— ⚜️Accountability➡️Unity🇺🇸 (@Seasheila) February 11, 2021
We’ve moved on, Jim. Isn’t that what we are supposed to do?
— Joyce Angelos (@joyceangelos) February 12, 2021
Really? An ex-politician playing golf in FLORIDA?
I’m shocked. Shocked, I tell you!
— FridayNightEcon (@FridayNightEcon) February 11, 2021
really, who gives a shit
— Eric Blyler (@e_blyler) February 11, 2021
The press going through withdrawal.
— Vic S. 🇺🇸🎷🏈🥂 (@dolp1212) February 11, 2021
Dear Diary, I can’t think of any new stories to cover.
— HacerNoMal (@muyalazar) February 12, 2021
By all means, CNN, keep these updates coming.
— DannyMoe (@danmoser1961) February 12, 2021
BREAKING NEWS! This is some hard hitting stuff, wow.
— @idahosabb (@idahosabb) February 12, 2021
I went to @SUBWAY for lunch. Was that OK?
— BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) February 12, 2021
— Put a Psaki in it 💛⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️😷 (@unalocachica) February 12, 2021
Good for him having a relaxing time finally 🙏
— Acestrats (@AceStrats) February 12, 2021
I can’t imagine caring about this any less than I do.
— Mike Rhone (@mikerhoneTM) February 12, 2021
Don’t care. I moved on weeks ago.
— Karyotic (@realKaryotic) February 12, 2021
Not interested
— 👸🏾of 💕🇩🇪🇨🇦🇳🇴🇩🇰🇸🇪🇺🇸 (@katondi123) February 12, 2021
Don’t care. Really.
— PatMahony (@PatMahonyDOTcom) February 12, 2021
He’s got the biggest damn man crush on Donald that one guy could ever have!!
— Mark Bussler (@BusslerMark) February 12, 2021
Still chasing that high
— Back off, War Child (@silver_shots) February 12, 2021
This is called “stalking”. He is no longer in office.
— Jason Crouch (@jasoncrouch) February 11, 2021
Yooooo.
FIERCE pic.twitter.com/daI8pHXnOJ
— Rigs Of Dad (@rigsofdad) February 11, 2021
— Matthew Harkrider (@MHark) February 11, 2021
— Michael (@gocolts12) February 11, 2021
— Tamara (@Tamara85569915) February 12, 2021
CNN can’t quit the addiction.
— No Tread on Redhead (@ZerinP) February 12, 2021
Still obsessed.
— ghostwriterxx (@ghostwriterxx) February 12, 2021
I see the withdrawals are still with us.
— American Gentleman (@1BrianThompson) February 12, 2021
Same vibe. pic.twitter.com/LfX7hflXiR
— Brandon Webb (@webbbh) February 12, 2021
Wow, Jim. Your sources are 🔥
— Larry Chalfant (@LarryChalfant) February 12, 2021
— President Kevorkian (@FuhrerAmerican) February 12, 2021
And the photographer hasn’t even updated his feed since last June so there aren’t any blurry pictures from inside the bushes.
