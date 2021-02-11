https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/11/a-fearless-jim-acosta-reports-that-former-president-trump-was-golfing-thursday/

A lot of people wondered what the mainstream media was going to do once Donald Trump was out of the Oval Office and living his life at Mar-a-Lago. Ratings were bound to plummet, and CNN pulled Jim Acosta from the White House briefing room and made him a weekend anchor and chief domestic correspondent. To be honest, we’re not sure who from CNN is covering Jen Psaki’s briefings; maybe the name would pop into our heads if the person ever asked a difficult question.

In any case, chief domestic correspondent Acosta passed this along from CNN’s photographer, who is apparently hiding in the bushes in Florida.

And the photographer hasn’t even updated his feed since last June so there aren’t any blurry pictures from inside the bushes.

