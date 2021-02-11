https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/11/a-fearless-jim-acosta-reports-that-former-president-trump-was-golfing-thursday/

A lot of people wondered what the mainstream media was going to do once Donald Trump was out of the Oval Office and living his life at Mar-a-Lago. Ratings were bound to plummet, and CNN pulled Jim Acosta from the White House briefing room and made him a weekend anchor and chief domestic correspondent. To be honest, we’re not sure who from CNN is covering Jen Psaki’s briefings; maybe the name would pop into our heads if the person ever asked a difficult question.

In any case, chief domestic correspondent Acosta passed this along from CNN’s photographer, who is apparently hiding in the bushes in Florida.

Trump was out playing golf today at his West Palm Beach golf course… per our photog @petermorrisCNN — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 11, 2021

The man is a private citizen again and y’all still can’t extricate yourselves from his back pocket. — I Am Xristosdomini (@xristosdomini) February 12, 2021

We really don’t need these golf updates anymore — UvT (@WasOnceLou) February 11, 2021

still obsessed with him, I see. you’re a loser. — DeePa (@DianeToGo) February 12, 2021

You could always apply for the greens keeper job. pic.twitter.com/a1Jh7lntfW — Brian Rose (@drbtrose) February 11, 2021

Jim Acosta rn: “Donald, I miss you.” pic.twitter.com/OBw1SpLBbI — Marie Arf (#JillBidenIsNotADoctor) (@schwingcat) February 12, 2021

You made sure he’s not president, so why do you care now. — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) February 11, 2021

He’s a private citizen who is allowed to play golf. I played golf last Tuesday with my daughter and had an enjoyable afternoon. — SPS (@erisa_law) February 12, 2021

And my cat spent most of the day sleeping by the fireplace. — Karen Hansen 🇺🇸🗽🌊 (@knhansenmd) February 12, 2021

We’ve moved on, Jim. Isn’t that what we are supposed to do? — Joyce Angelos (@joyceangelos) February 12, 2021

Really? An ex-politician playing golf in FLORIDA?

I’m shocked. Shocked, I tell you! — FridayNightEcon (@FridayNightEcon) February 11, 2021

really, who gives a shit — Eric Blyler (@e_blyler) February 11, 2021

The press going through withdrawal. — Vic S. 🇺🇸🎷🏈🥂 (@dolp1212) February 11, 2021

Dear Diary, I can’t think of any new stories to cover. — HacerNoMal (@muyalazar) February 12, 2021

By all means, CNN, keep these updates coming. — DannyMoe (@danmoser1961) February 12, 2021

BREAKING NEWS! This is some hard hitting stuff, wow. — @idahosabb (@idahosabb) February 12, 2021

I went to @SUBWAY for lunch. Was that OK? — BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) February 12, 2021

pic.twitter.com/BYvBx34c43 — Put a Psaki in it 💛⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️😷 (@unalocachica) February 12, 2021

Good for him having a relaxing time finally 🙏 — Acestrats (@AceStrats) February 12, 2021

I can’t imagine caring about this any less than I do. — Mike Rhone (@mikerhoneTM) February 12, 2021

Don’t care. I moved on weeks ago. — Karyotic (@realKaryotic) February 12, 2021

Not interested — 👸🏾of 💕🇩🇪🇨🇦🇳🇴🇩🇰🇸🇪🇺🇸 (@katondi123) February 12, 2021

He’s got the biggest damn man crush on Donald that one guy could ever have!! — Mark Bussler (@BusslerMark) February 12, 2021

Still chasing that high — Back off, War Child (@silver_shots) February 12, 2021

This is called “stalking”. He is no longer in office. — Jason Crouch (@jasoncrouch) February 11, 2021

CNN can’t quit the addiction. — No Tread on Redhead (@ZerinP) February 12, 2021

Still obsessed. — ghostwriterxx (@ghostwriterxx) February 12, 2021

I see the withdrawals are still with us. — American Gentleman (@1BrianThompson) February 12, 2021

Wow, Jim. Your sources are 🔥 — Larry Chalfant (@LarryChalfant) February 12, 2021

And the photographer hasn’t even updated his feed since last June so there aren’t any blurry pictures from inside the bushes.

Related:

Fearless firefighter Jim Acosta solemnly marks the four-year anniversary of ‘the day the Trump admin began attacking members of the press’ https://t.co/5AATV5J7T7 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 21, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

