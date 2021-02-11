https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/aclu-trans-athletes

On “The Rubin Report” this week, BlazeTV host Dave Rubin discussed a series of tweets recently posted by the American Civil Liberties Union, in which the group claimed to debunk four “myths” about transgender athletes.

The ACLU called bans on trans people’s participation in athletics “discriminatory, harmful, and unscientific,” before debunking the following four widely held beliefs that they called “myths”:

MYTH #1: Sex is binary, apparent at birth, and identifiable through singular biological characteristics.



MYTH #2: Trans athletes’ physiological characteristics provide an unfair advantage over cis athletes.



MYTH #3: The participation of trans athletes hurts cis women.



MYTH #4: Trans students need separate teams.



“Telling us that science doesn’t exist, no, that’s part of the destruction that we’re seeing of everything that we once held dear. But, no, it’s not right … it’s complete nonsense,” Dave said of the ACLU’s claims.

“This is the ridiculous path they are leading us down. Science does not matter to these people. They have decided to put science, reality, and facts underneath something known as social justice so that they can rejigger society in a way that they think is better,” he later added. “What it will do is actually destroy women, it will destroy men as well, and it will make people actually resentful of trans people — which, I think, is not what you want. Anyway, don’t give money to the ACLU, it’s a really embarrassing organization at this point.”

Watch the video below to hear more from Dave:







