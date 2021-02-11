http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/yAPAu2uPFCs/

Charisma Carpenter is the latest actress to accuse Marvel Studios’ The Avengers director Joss Whedon of abusing her when she was a young up-and-coming actress. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV star recently took to Twitter to tell fans that she will no longer stay silent.

Carpenter went on to accuse the Justice League director of abusing her when he was the creative force behind the popular Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV series. “Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working together on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served t intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers.”

She added that Whedon’s actions caused her to experience bouts of stress and anxiety that persists to this day.

Several of Carpenter’s Buffy castmates have come out since her tweet to support her accusations.

Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar, for instance, called out Whedon in Instagram, saying, “While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon.”

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, who played Dawn, Buffy Summers’ younger sister, added, “I am brave enough now as a 35-year-old woman….To repost this. Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior. We know what he did. Behind. The. Scenes.”

Two other members of the cast also chimed in.

For what it’s worth, I believe and stand with @allcharisma, @ray8fisher, @amber_benson and others who have the strength to come forward with their truth. A lot of this industry needs a reset….. #IStandWithCharismaCarpenter #IStandWithRayFisher — Clare Kramer (@ClareKramer) February 10, 2021

Buffy was a toxic environment and it starts at the top. @AllCharisma is speaking truth and I support her 100%. There was a lot of damage done during that time and many of us are still processing it twenty plus years later. #IStandWithRayFisher #IStandWithCharismaCarpenter https://t.co/WJAmDGm76C — Amber Benson (@amber_benson) February 10, 2021

It has not just been women who have accused Whedon of abuse. Justice League star Ray Fisher has repeatedly accused the film director of fostering an abusive atmosphere on the set of the DC Comics blockbuster.

The number of accusers of abuse has piled up over the last few years. Kai Cole, Whedon’s ex-wife, for one, accused him of mentally abusing her and having multiple affairs during their marriage.

As Screenrant recently noted, a growing list of others are accusing Whedon of abuse, both sexual abuse, and workplace abuse. The list includes the stunt team of Buffy and Buffy villain actor James Marsters.

Finally, Whedon was also attacked and accused of “sexism” for his early scripts of Wonder Woman.

