(THE RIGHT SCOOP) – Lucasfilm just went woke today and fired Gina Carano (Cara Dune) from the Mandalorian after the left went into an uproar over some recent social media posts.

Here’s the statement Lucasfilm made: “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

According to Variety, here are the ‘offending’ posts: “Carano shared several offensive posts on her Instagram stories Tuesday night, including one that likened contemporary political differences to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.”

