Twenty-nine percent of Americans say violence may be necessary if elected leaders do not take action to protect America, a new poll by the American Enterprise Institute reveals.

Here are how the poll results, conducted by the Survey Center on American Life, break down:

39% of Republicans completely agreed or somewhat agreed with the following statement: “If elected leaders will not protect America, the people must do it themselves even if it requires taking violent actions.”

31% of independents completely or somewhat agreed with it.

17% of Democrats completely or somewhat agreed with it.

65% of all those polled said Joe Biden’s presidential victory was legitimate, compared to 31% who said it was not..

34% said they are “extremely proud” to be an American. 28% say they are “very proud.”

48% believe former President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to break into the Capitol, compared to 36% who disagree. 14% say they are unsure.

AEI’s American Perspectives Survey, conducted Jan. 21-30, polled 2,016 people. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points

