https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/11/america-last-biden-admin-scraps-southern-border-wall-funding-still-pondering-domestic-travel-restrictions/

President Biden, who is considering declaring climate change a national emergency, has gotten rid of a different national emergency that Trump declared:

BREAKING: President Biden has terminated the “national emergency” at the southern border first declared by Trump in 2019 and says “no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall.” — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 11, 2021

A) Biden letter to Congress: I have determined that the declaration of a national emergency at our southern border was unwarranted. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 11, 2021

B) Biden: I have also announced that it shall be the policy of my Administration that no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall, and that I am directing a careful review of all resources appropriated or redirected to that end. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 11, 2021

That news about suspending construction of a border wall comes a day after reports that the Biden administration is considering domestic travel restrictions they say might be necessary to address the spread of the coronavirus variant.

But he somehow wants to impose a ban on traveling between states. Real genius, this guy. https://t.co/l24moIXHwA — RBe (@RBPundit) February 11, 2021

Instead, Biden wants to build borders around states so my family can’t travel to Florida. https://t.co/wQQdsUeDig — Foreign Hack (@Anewhomestar) February 11, 2021

Biden “Logic”: Restrict travel by American citizens between US state borders, but open US National borders to non-Citizens. https://t.co/khq1l4ZweB — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) February 11, 2021

The Democrats do have their priorities, and “logic” plays no role.

This fool opened the borders before opening our country. Democrats hate America! https://t.co/BOwdlf4YIO — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley_818) February 11, 2021

PERFECT now i can start paying for other people’s loan forgiveness and whatever other awesome plans you have!!! YAY — Adam Stade (@adam_stade) February 11, 2021

Because “walls don’t make us safer” — unless they do:

How much of our ‘taxpayers dollars’ are being spent on the fencing/barbed wire around the capital and white house? Plus all the national guard? — Danielle (@AcuYella) February 11, 2021

He has his fence around DC https://t.co/FtpxA78iYz — Mrs_Pinky Openly Black Thoughts (@MRSpinkston85) February 11, 2021

Again, PRIORITIES!

