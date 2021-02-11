https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/11/america-last-biden-admin-scraps-southern-border-wall-funding-still-pondering-domestic-travel-restrictions/

President Biden, who is considering declaring climate change a national emergency, has gotten rid of a different national emergency that Trump declared:

That news about suspending construction of a border wall comes a day after reports that the Biden administration is considering domestic travel restrictions they say might be necessary to address the spread of the coronavirus variant.

The Democrats do have their priorities, and “logic” plays no role.

Because “walls don’t make us safer” — unless they do:

Again, PRIORITIES!

