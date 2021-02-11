https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/11/an-so-it-begins-the-winter-weather-heading-to-texas-is-being-compared-to-a-category-5-hurricane/

Meteorologist Joe Bastardi has been warning for days now that the winter weather heading to Texas is comparable to a Category 5 hurricane in hurricane season and this morning’s horrific crash on I-35 was just the start:

His outlook has not changed as of this morning:

He compared how he’s feeling watching this storm to Hurricane Harvey in 2017 that drenched Texas and Lousiana, causing $125 billion in damages:

“The State of Texas is going to be tested on so many levels, I hope gvt and EMA is ready”:

If things go according to the models, Texas could see record cold:

Be safe, everyone:

