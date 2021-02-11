https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/11/another-hit-story-from-trump-world-the-lincoln-projects-rick-wilson-really-really-doesnt-want-to-face-the-music/

The Associated Press’ recent investigation into the Lincoln Project was thorough — and nothing short of damning.

So if you’re picturing the Lincoln Project’s biggest cheeses scrambling today, we’d say what you’re imagining is pretty accurate.

As Twitchy told you, George Conway is attempting to plead ignorance. Rick Wilson, on the other hand, is just stepping on the gas before the clown car goes over the edge of the cliff:

Guys. You guys.

It is when you’re Rick Wilson and the wheels are coming off the gravy train.

Damn that pro-Trump MSM!

