The Associated Press’ recent investigation into the Lincoln Project was thorough — and nothing short of damning.

So if you’re picturing the Lincoln Project’s biggest cheeses scrambling today, we’d say what you’re imagining is pretty accurate.

As Twitchy told you, George Conway is attempting to plead ignorance. Rick Wilson, on the other hand, is just stepping on the gas before the clown car goes over the edge of the cliff:

Another day, another hit story from Trump world. I know y’all would like to ignore the mounting evidence of Trump ordering a murderous mob to attack the Capitol, but you can’t — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 11, 2021

Guys. You guys.

the Associated Press is “Trump World”? https://t.co/McLnqYxhCv — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) February 11, 2021

It is when you’re Rick Wilson and the wheels are coming off the gravy train.

That notorious right wing MAGA rag website known as **squints** The Associated Press. pic.twitter.com/omZWKt5yav — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 11, 2021

Also known as HuffPost… https://t.co/56yokPS0OV — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) February 11, 2021

Damn that pro-Trump MSM!

The Lincoln Project is calling the Associated Press “Trump world” in case you were wondering what’s going on with the group that Principles First grift included in their conferences. https://t.co/yv0H1uHHNo — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) February 11, 2021

He’s just mad the story doesn’t mention how the cash he got from the Lincoln Projection paid off his tax debts. I don’t blame him. I’d want to brag about that, too. https://t.co/obb4FecneQ — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 11, 2021

mY gRiFt iS cOmPrOmIsEd https://t.co/K7X74QXyYb — Josué ☦︎ (@mavsmisc) February 11, 2021

You all but aided and abetted a sexual deviant in your rank.

Your grifting hot takes no longer matter. https://t.co/V8dToIGKKh — BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) February 11, 2021

Take responsibility freak ass. Blaming Trump is pathetic and cowardly – and so yesterday. Like you. Using Trump got your thousands of $ in credit card bills paid, your house out of foreclosure & donors’💰in your pocket. You knew about Weaver. That’s not Trump’s fault either https://t.co/cJymqEPqWK — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) February 11, 2021

