(REFORMATION CHARLOTTE) – In a drastic move, the Australian province of Victoria has now criminalized prayer that seeks to change one’s sexual orientation. Under the new draconian “conversion therapy” legislation passed by Congress on February 4, called the Change or Suppression (Conversion) Practices Prohibition Act 2021, under the definition of change or suppression practice, includes “carrying out a religious practice, including but not limited to, a prayer based practice, a deliverance practice or an exorcism.”

The offense includes prayer either remotely online or in-person and includes with it a long list of other forbiden practices including “psychiatry or psychotherapy consultation, treatment or therapy, or any other similar consultation, treatment or therapy.”

The offense is punishable by imprisonment for up to ten years if, by its own definition, causes “serious injury.” Though, “serious injury” is not clearly defined, the legislation states that it has the same meaning as found in the Crimes Act of 1958, which generalizes the meaning as “endangers life.”

