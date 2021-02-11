https://www.dailywire.com/news/backlash-against-disney-grows-after-liberal-actor-in-show-with-gina-carano-made-similar-posts-still-has-job

The backlash against Disney continued to grow Thursday following the news that conservative actress Gina Carano had been fired over some social media posts.

Disney is facing stems from the fact that Pedro Pascal, Carano’s co-star in Disney’s “The Mandalorian,” who openly cheers on Democrats on social media, made similar posts online to the ones that reportedly cost Carano her job and yet he still remains employed with the company.

The post that generated the most controversy was a screenshot of another person’s post that she then posted on her own Instagram account. The post compared the current politically divisive culture in the U.S. to Nazi Germany. The screenshot stated:

Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Following pressure from the online outrage mob, Lucasfilm, a production company that is owned by Disney, released the following statement:

Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.

However, it wasn’t long before posts from Pascal surfaced online in which he made comparisons between the current political climate in the U.S. to Nazi Germany. One post from Pascal compared an image of Jews in a concentration camp in Nazi Germany in 1944 and then compared it to what it claimed was an image of children in cages in the U.S. in 2018.

“#ThisisAmerica,” Pascal wrote. It later appeared as though that the photo that was used of the kids in cages was not actually of kids in cages in 2018, but rather a 2010 photo of kids in a soup kitchen.

Donald Trump Jr. called out Disney, writing: “Same Movie as @ginacarano , same analogy, though the pic has the wrong date… I’m told it was 2010 under Obama/Biden. So does @Disney discriminate against women for doing what their male actors do or is is only discrimination against conservatives?”

Same Movie as @ginacarano, same analogy, though the pic has the wrong date… I’m told it was 2010 under Obama/Biden. So does @Disney discriminate against women for doing what their male actors do or is is only discrimination against conservatives? https://t.co/D2q9Vo9GQX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 11, 2021

YouTuber Tim Pool wrote: “Oh no now they want to fire Pedro. I used to like Pedro, Mandalorian is a good show. Now that we know Pedro is a nazi so what do we do?”

oh no now they want to fire Pedro I used to like Pedro, Mandalorian is a good show Now that we know Pedro is a nazi so what do we do? https://t.co/sQ8wMbw0NJ — Tim Pool (@Timcast) February 11, 2021

Political commentator Steven Crowder wrote: “Hey @disneyplus, isn’t this a ‘social media post denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities’ and isn’t it ‘abhorrent and unacceptable’?”

Hey @disneyplus, isn’t this a”social media post denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities” and isn’t it “abhorrent and unacceptable”? https://t.co/W5ePnmY0QC — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) February 11, 2021

Free Beacon editor Brent Scher wrote: “Holocaust comparisons only ok if they’re about Trump.”

Holocaust comparisons only ok if they’re about Trump. https://t.co/YkVHYu7Y0v — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) February 11, 2021

Political commentator Guy Benson wrote: “I’d call this unbelievable hypocrisy, but Disney just fired someone over bad tweets after actively thanking the CCP for letting them film a movie in a region of China where the regime runs literal concentration and forced labor camps for minorities, so…it’s 100% believable.”

I’d call this unbelievable hypocrisy, but Disney just fired someone over bad tweets after actively thanking the CCP for letting them film a movie in a region of China where the regime runs literal concentration and forced labor camps for minorities, so…it’s 100% believable. https://t.co/RnuP1AUbHV — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 11, 2021

StopAntisemitism.org responded by writing: “Disney/Lucasfilm fired Gina Carano for comparing the current political climate in the U.S. to Nazi Germany. YET … Pedro Pascal is still employed by them yet shared this horrific comparison of children from the Holocaust to America’s immigration crisis. #FirePedro”

Disney/Lucasfilm fired Gina Carano for comparing the current political climate in the U.S. to Nazi Germany. YET … Pedro Pascal is still employed by them yet shared this horrific comparison of children from the Holocaust to America’s immigration crisis.#FirePedro @THR pic.twitter.com/NVuPNRC0pg — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) February 11, 2021

