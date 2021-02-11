https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/bbc-websites-blocked-in-china-after-security-change/

(BBC) – The BBC’s web services are all currently blocked in China, following a decision by the corporation to change the website’s format.

It has altered all of its addresses from beginning “HTTP” to “HTTPS,” which is widely considered to be a more secure connection but is routinely blocked in China.

In a statement, the BBC recommended the use of either a virtual private network (VPN) or the Psiphon app. Both of these can circumvent the block.

