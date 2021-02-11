https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/11/ben-shapiro-busts-mandalorian-star-pedro-pascal-comparing-the-u-s-to-nazi-germany-will-lucasfilm-fire-him/

As we told you this morning, “Mandalorian” star Gina Carano was fired by Lucasfilm after making an “overwrought Holocaust comparison” to comment on the state of affairs in the U.S. today:

But as Ben Shapiro notes, this means Carano’s co-star, Pedro Pascal, should probably be fired, too, for his “overwrought Holocaust comparison”:

Here’s the full-size photo because it gets cropped when we embed it:

And, yes, that post is still up:

Even worse? Those aren’t kids in America. Snopes already fact-checked it.

Those are Palestinian children at a soup kitchen in Hebron in 2010:

Sorry, Pedro has got to go. Those are the rules:

Or is it because he’s a man that he still has his job?

And don’t even get us started with how Disney embraced China despite that country’s horrific abuse of Muslims:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...