As we told you this morning, “Mandalorian” star Gina Carano was fired by Lucasfilm after making an “overwrought Holocaust comparison” to comment on the state of affairs in the U.S. today:

WOKE WARS: #CancelDisneyPlus trends after Lucasfilm boots Gina Carano over ‘abhorrent’ social-media posts https://t.co/StREPbUCUR — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 11, 2021

But as Ben Shapiro notes, this means Carano’s co-star, Pedro Pascal, should probably be fired, too, for his “overwrought Holocaust comparison”:

Disney+ must immediately fire any actor who has made an overwrought Holocaust comparison pic.twitter.com/kPO81Qf38X — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 11, 2021

Here’s the full-size photo because it gets cropped when we embed it:

And, yes, that post is still up:

Even worse? Those aren’t kids in America. Snopes already fact-checked it.

The meme in question did not show migrant children being held in U.S. detention. https://t.co/LbzkPzAktC — snopes.com (@snopes) April 6, 2019

Those are Palestinian children at a soup kitchen in Hebron in 2010:

This is a picture of Palestinian children in a soup kitchen in Hebron. In the last couple of days people are sharing a cropped version of this claiming its from an American/Israeli prison.

Whatever your argument is, the minute you base it on a lie, you’re a demagogue pic.twitter.com/MwxOUr7KA4 — Avihai Stollar (@AvihaiStollar) June 22, 2018

Sorry, Pedro has got to go. Those are the rules:

oh no now they want to fire Pedro I used to like Pedro, Mandalorian is a good show Now that we know Pedro is a nazi so what do we do? https://t.co/sQ8wMbw0NJ — Tim Pool (@Timcast) February 11, 2021

Or is it because he’s a man that he still has his job?

A man and a woman working on the same show reference Nazi Germany. The woman gets shamed and fired. The man does not.🧐 https://t.co/b8ybxSj4NO — Dan Andros (@DanAndros) February 11, 2021

And don’t even get us started with how Disney embraced China despite that country’s horrific abuse of Muslims:

Not okay at Disney+: making overwrought Holocaust comparisons on social media

Totally okay at Disney+: working with governments shipping people to concentration camps where women are forcibly sterilized — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 11, 2021

