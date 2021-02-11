https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/biden-mulls-domestic-travel-restrictions-despite-improving-covid-backdrop/

(ZEROHEDGE) – Despite headlines discussing COVID ‘plateaus’ and ‘dramatic declines’ in the United States, the Biden administration is mulling whether to impose domestic travel restrictions over concerns that “coronavirus mutations are threatening to reverse hard-fought progress on the pandemic,” according to the Miami Herald.

“There are active conversations about what could help mitigate spread here, but we have to follow the data and what’s going to work. We did this with South Africa, we did this with Brazil, because we got clear guidance,” said one White House official. “But we’re having conversations about anything that would help mitigate spread,” the official added regarding the discussions aimed at targeting the spread of the UK mutation in places like Florida – where over a third of all UK variant cases in the U.S. have been identified.

Two federal officials made clear that no policy announcements are imminent, and that any travel restrictions would be undertaken in coordination with state and local governments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

