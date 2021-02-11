https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-border-wall-emergency-order-terminate/2021/02/11/id/1009627

President Joe Biden has terminated his predecessor’s emergency order declaring a national emergency at the border with Mexico to allow construction of the border wall.

“I have determined that the declaration of a national emergency at our southern border was unwarranted,” Biden said in a letter to the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris in her role as president of the Senate

“I have also announced that it shall be the policy of my Administration that no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall, and that I am directing a careful review of all resources appropriated or redirected to that end.”

