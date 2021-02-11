https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/538406-biden-terminates-trump-emergency-order-used-to-construct-border-wall

President BidenJoe BidenFormer Republican officials in talks to form center-right anti-Trump party: report Biden raises concerns with Xi in first call with Chinese leader as president Castro: Trump further incited the mob ‘against his own vice president’ MORE has rescinded the emergency order used by former President Trump Donald TrumpHillary Clinton: Trump acquittal ‘will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators’ Former Republican officials in talks to form center-right anti-Trump party: report Gaetz hits back at Kinzinger PAC targeting ‘Trumpism’ MORE to justify construction of the border wall, the White House announced Thursday.

“I have determined that the declaration of a national emergency at our southern border was unwarranted,” Biden wrote in a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiStacey Plaskett becomes first non-voting delegate in history to serve as impeachment manager The Memo: New riot footage stuns Trump trial GOP leaders on three committees push Pelosi on stimulus markups MORE (D-Calif.).

“I have also announced that it shall be the policy of my administration that no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall, and that I am directing a careful review of all resources appropriated or redirected to that end.”

The proclamation is a final step from Biden after issuing an executive order on Day 1 questioning the validity of Trump’s national emergency and ordering a pause on all border wall construction.

Trump issued the national emergency at the border in early 2019 after repeatedly butting heads with lawmakers over funding for the project. The emergency declaration loosened the limits on taxpayer funding, paving the way for Trump to divert funds originally intended for other agencies.

But the move landed his administration in court, as environmental groups and the American Civil Liberties Union challenged $2.5 billion in Department of Defense spending that had been diverted to complete construction.

Biden’s proclamation comes after it asked the Supreme Court to cancel an upcoming hearing on the legality of the border wall, which the court then granted.

“The President has directed the Executive Branch to undertake an assessment of ‘the legality of the funding and contracting methods used to construct the wall,'” the administration wrote to the court earlier this month.

