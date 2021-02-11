https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/border-coronavirus-testing/2021/02/11/id/1009704

The Biden administration isn’t saying if it supports mandatory coronavirus testing for migrants entering the country — dodging the issue after Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., called out the risks of allowing migrants into the U.S. who haven’t been tested or vaccinated.

In a letter, Cotton warned the ”increased arrival” of illegal immigrants ”poses a health threat to the average citizen.”

Asked about the issue at a news briefing Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki referred a reporter to the Department of Homeland Security, which didn’t respond, Breitbart reported.

The letter was also signed by GOP Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, John Barrasso of Wyoming, Ted Cruz of Texas, Joni Ernst of Iowa, James Lankford and James Inhofe of Oklahoma, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida, John Thune of South Dakota, Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

To date, Mexico is estimated to have vaccinated less than 1% of its population and Northern Triangle nations have vaccinated virtually none, according to Breitbart.

Psaki told reporters migrants were only released into the country under ”incredibly narrow and limited circumstances.” But according to Customs and Border Protection data, illegal immigrant ”family units” crossing in January rose by 83%.

The New York Times reported last week more than 1,000 people detained at the border had been released into the country.

