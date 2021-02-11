https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/biden-white-house-leaks-health-information-president-trump-new-york-times/

President Trump speaking from Walter Reed in October

The Biden White House is now leaking health information about President Trump to the New York Times.

President Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center in October to receive treatment for Covid-19.

Trump said he was “doing very well” before he was seen walking under his own power to Marine One to head to Walter Reed.

According to reports at the time, Trump was experiencing mild symptoms of a low grade fever and congestion early Friday before he was taken to the hospital.

TRENDING: THEY GOT CAUGHT: Dominion Owned Machines Removed 6% of Votes from Each Windham, New Hampshire GOP Candidate – Same Machines Used in 85% of Towns (VIDEO REPORT FROM NEW HAMPSHIRE)

Later that night Trump reportedly experienced a “high fever” and there were two occasions where his blood oxygen levels dropped.

Trump was given the steroid dexamethasone and was treated with Remdesivir, an antiviral drug before being released a few days later.

Here we are a few months later and the Biden White House is leaking health information about President Trump to The New York Times.

The New York Times rolled out a report citing “four people familiar with Trump’s condition” claiming Trump was way sicker with Covid-19 in October than publicly acknowledged.

President Donald J. Trump was sicker with Covid-19 in October than publicly acknowledged at the time, with extremely depressed blood oxygen levels at one point and a lung problem associated with pneumonia caused by the coronavirus, according to four people familiar with his condition. His prognosis became so worrisome before he was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that officials believed he would need to be put on a ventilator, two of the people familiar with his condition said. The people familiar with Mr. Trump’s health said he was found to have lung infiltrates, which occur when the lungs are inflamed and contain substances such as fluid or bacteria. Their presence, especially when a patient is exhibiting other symptoms, can be a sign of an acute case of the disease. They can be easily spotted on an X-ray or scan, when parts of the lungs appear opaque, or white. Mr. Trump’s blood oxygen level alone was cause for extreme concern, dipping into the 80s, according to the people familiar with his evaluation. The disease is considered severe when the blood oxygen level falls to the low 90s.

Typical hate-filled media: Attack Trump about his health while covering for Joe Biden’s obvious dementia.

At the age of 74, President Trump quickly recovered from Covid-19 which makes him look tough.

What are the chances 78-year-old Joe Biden would even make it if he got infected with Covid-19?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

