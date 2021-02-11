https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/black-students-applications-univ-california-skyrocket-sat-requirement-eliminated/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Black students’ applications to University of California have skyrocketed, a development that comes after the system no longer considers SAT scores in admissions.

What’s more, Latino students’ applications to the UC system have also surged since the change.

The system received for fall 2021 admission the highest number of undergraduate applications in its history, “even in the midst of a global pandemic” — with an overall jump in applications from African American and Latino students, the system announced in a Jan. 28 news release.

