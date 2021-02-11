https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/11/blatant-provable-lie-president-who-campaigned-on-plan-to-shut-down-the-virus-blames-trump-for-it-taking-so-long/

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Joe Biden had many virus-related promises along these lines:

I’m not going to shut down the country. I’m not going to shut down the economy. I’m going to shut down the virus. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2020

I’m going to shut down the virus, not the country. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 23, 2020

Fast-forward to today at the National Institute of Health where Biden provided a vaccination update, and he was proud to report that his administration has indeed shut down the virus! Oh wait, that didn’t happen — but Biden did blame Trump yet again:

BIDEN: “My predecessor, to be blunt about it, did not do his job in getting ready for the massive challenge of vaccinating hundreds of millions Americans.” pic.twitter.com/ytQwDeoftm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 11, 2021

Former Trump comms director Alyssa Farah and others called BS on Biden’s attempts to blame the previous administration:

False. The Trump Administration – including countless career officials who now serve your Administration – put you on a track to reach the goal of 100 Million doses in 100 days. Celebrate it, don’t rewrite history. https://t.co/Gg2judYLhp — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) February 11, 2021

Your predecessor oversaw a distribution rollout that was hitting your 100 day targeted goal the last week of his presidency. But that fact isn’t politically beneficial to you. Your alleged goal of unity would be highlighting that. But that’s clearly not your actual goal. — M0ser (@TM0s41) February 11, 2021

Sure, that’s shameless, but most of the mainstream media will lap it up.

So Joe’s strategy for explaining why he can’t defeat COVID is Trump didn’t do enough. https://t.co/og6XQx2x4W — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) February 11, 2021

“Not doing his job” apparently = getting two vaccines in less than a year and meeting the pace of vaccination Joe stated as a goal. Joe is a pathetic joke. https://t.co/HFZegAoSSX — Art (@realartinro) February 11, 2021

It’s become apparent that the only “plan” this administration has at the moment is to keep blaming the previous administration.

But he had a plan, what happened to his plan? 🤔 — Brian Schwartz (@brisco_0317) February 11, 2021

No plan! — P. Sav (@PSavaryn) February 11, 2021

So he has no plan — syruppro (@syruppro) February 11, 2021

If he does it has yet to reveal itself.

This is rather humorous coming from the camp who spent all of last year telling us there wouldn’t even *be* a vaccine by now. https://t.co/h28ljL2VAK — John Cooper (@thejcoop) February 11, 2021

Biden doing a great Obama impersonation, blaming his own incompetence on his “predecessor” https://t.co/3lqhiy1C8O — Dallas (@Dallas_Jones78) February 11, 2021

To be blunt. If it wasn’t for your predecessor, you wouldn’t have the vaccine yet, you buffoon. — Speaking In My Personal Capacity (@PeterDeGiglio) February 11, 2021

If we’d listened to you we wouldn’t have a vaccine for two more years. — Joseph J Hantsch (@JJHantsch) February 11, 2021

Your predecessor, to be blunt about it, did his job in getting a actual VACCINE in under a year for the massive challenge of vaccinating hundreds of millions of American’s due to a virus unleashed to the world thanks to the “bright and tough” Xi Jinping. Absolute embarrassment. https://t.co/tBFHLZi0LF — Ashley Valdez (@Anne426James) February 11, 2021

It’s unlikely the fact-checkers will do much with this other than try and find a way to spin it in Biden’s favor.

